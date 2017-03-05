Good Financial Planning Pays. Get Your Financial Resources Under Control Today.

If you are one of the millions living paycheck to paycheck, taking control of your personal finances is absolutely necessary. This may mean learning to live in an entirely different way than you are used to. Follow the advice below to take control of your personal finances and ease the transition to the changes you must make.

If you are materially successful in life, eventually you will get to the point where you have more assets that you did in the past. Unless you are continually looking at your insurance policies and adjusting liability, you may find yourself underinsured and at risk of losing more than you should if a liability claim is made. To protect against this, consider purchasing an umbrella policy, which, as the name implies, provides gradually expanding coverage over time so that you do not run the risk of being under-covered in the event of a liability claim.

If this is the wrong time for you, you should not sell. If your stock is performing well, hold off on making any moves. Take a look at all your stocks and consider doing something with the ones that aren't doing so good.

Always openly communicate with your spouse about your financial situation. It is a proven fact that couples fight more often about money than almost any other subject. Lying to your spouse about frivolous spending, your savings plan, or past debts, can only lead to disaster. Be truthful, open, and honest, to keep your relationship in tip top shape.

Make sure you read over your credit card statement very carefully every month. Make sure there aren't any charges that shouldn't be on there. It helps if you keep any receipts from purchases where you used your credit card this way you can use those to verify any charges on your account.

Consider banking with a credit union. In today's difficult economy, many banks are eliminating free checking accounts or adding new fees and charges. Credit unions, however, are non-profit, so they usually charge lower fees and may offer lower interest rates on credit cards as well, allowing you to keep more of your money.

Make your personal finance record-keeping more efficient and easy to read by marking debits and payments in your check registry using a bold, red ink pen. This will make you less likely to overlook withdrawals and debits and will also allow you to quickly verify all expenses as you balance your checkbook.

If you have a parent or other relative with good credit, consider repairing your credit score by asking them to add you an authorized user on their card. This will immediately bump up your score, as it will show up on your report as an account in good standing. You don't even actually have to use the card to gain a benefit from it.

Take a snapshot of your spending habits. Keep a journal of absolutely everything that you purchase for at least a month. Every dime must be accounted for in the journal in order to be able to truly see where your money is going. After the month is over, review and see where changes can be made.

Take a good honest look at your relationship with money. Once you understand your thoughts about money, you can aim to improve your current financial situation. List your beliefs about material things and money, then pinpoint problem areas and reasons why you believed them. You will certainly move forward, creating many positive feelings for the future.

Buy your staples in bulk and save big money. Instead of buying those tiny bags of sugar and flour think in terms of twenty-five pounds at a time. That might seem like a lot but the money you will save will justify the storage space it will require. Just make sure you store everything safely in tins or other rodent proof containers.

You should find out if your debit card offers an automatic payment scheduling system that you can utilize to pay your credit card bill each month. You can avoid late fees and penalties by ensuring the bill is paid on time.

You should buy items that you use a lot in bulk. Often times it's cheaper to buy things like toilet paper, paper towels, plates, mustard, canned good, etc. in bulk from places like Sams Club or BJs. Eventually you'll use everything, and in the long run you'll safe yourself some money.

By reading these tips, you should feel more prepared to face any financial difficulties that you may be having. Of course, many financial problems will take some time to overcome, but the first step is looking at them with open eyes. You should now feel much more confident to start tackling these issues!