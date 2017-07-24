An Education In Personal Financing For Ordinary People

Personal finance is difficult to pay attention to if you think that saving some of your money is going to deprive you of something you really want. Unlike other personal finance tips, the following are painless ways to save a little bit more of your money without feeling like you have to deprive yourself in order to save.

Today is a volatile time; it's wise to diversify your investments. Here are some of the types of accounts and investments you should consider: straight savings account, standard checking account, stock investment, high interest bearing accounts, gold investment. Utilize all of these to help keep your financial position stable.

Unless you have no other choice, do not accept grace periods from your credit card company. It seems like a great idea, but the problem is you get used to not paying your card. Paying your bills on time has to become a habit, and it's not a habit you want to get away from.

Set up an automatic payment with your credit card companies. In many cases you can set up your account to be paid directly from your checking account each month. You can set it up to just pay the minimum balance or you can pay more automatically. Be sure to keep enough funds in your checking account to pay these bills.

Be frugal with your personal finance. While having a brand new car sounds tempting, as soon as you drive it off the lot it loses a huge amount of value. Often times you can get a used car in good if not better condition for a much lower price. You will save big and still have a great car.

If your finances are such that you can't afford to put a sizeable down payment on a new car, you can't afford that car. Cars depreciate extremely quickly, and unless you make a large payment up-front, you will end up upside-down on that loan. Owing more than the worth of your car makes it difficult to sell the car and can put you in a bad position if the car were to be wrecked.

For those individuals that have credit card debt, the best return on your money would be to minimize or pay off those credit card balances. Generally, credit card debt is the most expensive debt for any household, with some interest rates that exceed 20%. Start with the credit card that charges the most in interest, pay it off first, and set a goal to pay off all credit card debt.

Never withdraw a cash advance from your credit card. This option only rears its head when you are desperate for cash. There are always better ways to get it. Cash advances should be avoided because they incur a different, higher interest rate than regular charges to your card. Cash advance interest is often one of the highest rates your card offers.

Do not buy anything unless you really need it and can afford it. This way you will save your money for essentials and you will not wind up in debt. If you are discerning regarding what you purchase, and use cash to buy only what you need (and at the lowest possible price) you will not have to worry about being in debt.

Energy management is the best way to save your family money during the year. By making some simple changes you will find a good bit of savings on your utility bill each month. The quickest, easiest and most affordable way to start saving is by replacing your light bulbs with energy efficient bulbs.

With the advent of the internet there are many tools available to evaluate stocks, bonds and other investments. But it is well to remember that there is a gap between us, as amateurs, and the professional traders. They have far more information than we do and have it much earlier. This tip is a word to the wise to avoid being overconfident.

If you are using a checking account that has fees save yourself the hassle and open a free checking account. You can save a lot of money every month by just switching to a bank that does not charge fees for transactions, etc. Shop around and find the best bank for you!

When paying down your debt avoid unnecessary expenses such as credit monitoring services. You are able to attain a free credit report from each of the three credit reporting agencies each year. Apply the extra cash to your debt instead of paying a third party company to monitor your credit report.

Try to take advantage of all types of discounts and free items during the holidays. These bargains can really add up and can serve as a great way to build up extra income for the fixed expenses that you have. Find deals or coupons online or learn about them from your friends and family.

For students dealing with big levels of debt, it is important that you start paying this off now instead of allowing the interest to accumulate. At the very least, you're going to have a black cloud looming over your head. At the most, you'll become a credit leper that no one wants to deal with.

If you are young, ignore the conventional wisdom of investing in 80 percent stocks and 20 percent bonds, and instead aim for a 50-50 balance. Given the volatility of the market, you can still lose quite a bit by putting most of your money in stocks. Having a mix of both may reduce your returns a little bit, but it might also cushion you against huge losses.

To get the best deal when purchasing a car, get a gently used model instead of buying new. A new car depreciates in value the second you drive it off the dealership's lot, so purchasing a model that has seen even a little use can save you big bucks on a car loan.

Work on paying off credit card debt. Taking out a card to buy something involves using money. It's not just a plastic card with unlimited funds. When those bills and fees pile up, they take a toll on a person's credit history. That is why it's so important to pay them off as much and as quickly as possible.

Get a credit card that gives you rewards or cash back. If you pay your balance in full every month, then it only makes sense that you would use a card that pays you to use it, rather than one that doesn't. Rewards are often airline miles or pre-selected merchandise.

In an economy where every penny counts, it's important to know how to effectively manage your finances. The advice given in this article should give you some good starting points to managing your money and keeping your head above water financially. Some of these tips may not work for you, but hopefully at least a few of them gave you the information you needed to get you on the right track.